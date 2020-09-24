Suspect faces charges related to house fire on Lombard Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department arrested a suspect related to a house fire that happened on West Lombard Street on Monday, Sept. 21.

Alice Hale, 66, was in the house when the fire began, but it was determined that she didn’t die from fire related injuries.

Pavel Samsinak, 46, was arrested by police on Sept. 23 and is facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree arson, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and asking anyone who has information about the incident to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).

Samsinak is currently in the Greene County Jail without bond. Police say this is the nineteenth violent death in Springfield in 2020.