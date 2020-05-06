Suburban Kansas City officer fatally shoots suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an officer from a Kansas City suburb has shot and killed a burglary suspect he chased into Kansas City.

Kansas City police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, when an Independence police officer chased a suspect’s car into eastern Kansas City. Police say the suspect stopped his car near the Central High School campus and got out, and a short foot chase ensued before the Independence officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect.

The man died at the scene. Police have not released his name or identified the officer. Police said a gun was found at the scene of the shooting, but have not said whether it had been in the suspect’s possession before he was shot.