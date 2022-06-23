STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help finding a man who they said nearly hit a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and then ran from officers.

A Facebook post from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Tinker nearly hit the trooper Wednesday evening in Taney County, then ran from officers in Christian County. The post said when Stone County authorities tried to stop Tinker Wednesday, he ran away.

That stop in Stone County led to a manhunt near Reeds Spring Junction.

Tinker is wanted on warrants in Taney County for violating probation, and in Stone County for domestic assault and property damage.

The Stone County Sheriff’s office said Tinker lives in Reeds Spring but is frequently seen in Taney County and Christian County. Anyone who sees him should call 911.