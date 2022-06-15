GALENA, Mo. — A Stone County man has been sentenced to prison for helping dispose of a body after a homicide.

Gerald Hoffman was sentenced to six years in prison for helping his girlfriend dispose of the body of Billy Mack Walker.

According to court documents and online court records, Hoffman was sentenced to three years for each of two charges of tampering with evidence. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Hoffman originally told investigators he had shot and killed Billy Mack Walker in November and his companion Sheila Phillips had helped dispose of the body. In a later interview, he changed his statement and said she had shot Walker and asked him to deal with the corpse, according to probable cause statements.