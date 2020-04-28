State Supreme Court lets inmate’s execution date stand

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request from a man facing execution next month for a hearing to argue that he’s innocent and impaired by a traumatic brain injury.

Sixty-four-year-old Walter Barton was convicted of killing an 81-year-old mobile home park manager nearly three decades ago.

Barton’s case has been tied up in court for years due to mistrials, appeals and two overturned convictions. The state Supreme Court in February set a May 19 execution date.

Barton sought to show evidence that he is innocent and incompetent to be executed, but the court ruled the evidence he planned to show proved neither.