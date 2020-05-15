St. Louis police say 3-year-old child shot in head dies

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old child.

Police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Fairground neighborhood, in northern St. Louis. Police say they learned of the shooting after the child was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Doctors were unable to save the child, who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police have not released the child’s name or gender or given other details about how the shooting occurred.

The department’s Child Abuse Unit is investigating the death.

