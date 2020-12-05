St. Louis-area man gets 10 years for deadly street racing

by: The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. — A 43-year-old suburban St. Louis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing a woman by slamming into her SUV while he was street racing during a night of drinking and smoking marijuana.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Haven Sooter, of Ladue, was sentenced Friday in the July 2016 death of 73-year-old Kathleen Koutroubis.

He pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder and DWI-repeat offender charges for his role in her death.

The man Sooter was racing that night, Scott Bailey, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in 2018 and sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years of probation. The judge says Sooter got a stiffer sentence because he had a history of drunken driving.

