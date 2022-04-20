ST. JAMES, Mo.– One of two suspects charged in the death of a man at a motel in St. James has been sentenced to 23 years in jail on Monday, April 18.

Kimberly Riston was first charged in April 2021 after Donald Wethy, 36, was found dead in the parking lot of Economy Inn in St. James. Riston received five charges, including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

She was found guilty of all charges.

Riston was arrested along with her boyfriend, Jose Martinez. Martinez was seen on a surveillance camera receiving a knife from Riston and stabbing Wethy to death.

Martinez’s case has not yet gone to trial.