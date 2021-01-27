Springfield woman sentenced 17 years in federal prison over drug conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for leading a conspiracy involving the distribution of more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Christina E. Gauger would pay $30,000 to $40,000 for a pound of meth per week by traveling to Kansas City, Missouri, and distribute it to at least five co-conspirators who would take it throughout Cass, Greene and Miller counties.

Law enforcement said they seized a total of over 2.5 kilograms of meth from Gauger through a series of traffic stops and searches of her residence happening between 2017 and 2019.

Co-defendant from Springfield, 31-year-old Jordan H. Williamson, pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking conspiracy and sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Another Co-defendant from Springfield, 26-year-old Jacob B. Piatchek, pleaded guilty and sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole.

The co-defendants still waiting for a sentence is Jason L. Thomas, 42, Robin L. Self, 38, and Patrick R. Waters, 33.

