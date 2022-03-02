SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman named Melissa James pleaded guilty on Friday (2/25) to stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said she is sentenced to five years on each count with no chance of parole. The years will be served concurrently, meaning at the same time.

James was arrested by the Springfield Police Department back in May 2021 along with six other people. The seven individuals were allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts.

Three other defendants in the case have active cases. Court dates for the defendants are set for later in 2022.