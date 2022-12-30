SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28.

Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to the 1900 block of West High Street to respond to a shots-fired call. The caller said that her son’s ex-girlfriend had shot at her son while they were driving through the northwest part of Springfield.

During a later patrol, officers pulled over a man who had 9mm bullets, a handgun holster and a black backpack he said belonged to Parsons. During an interview, he told police that Parsons contacted him for help retrieving her gold Chevrolet Silverado some time after 1 a.m. on Dec. 28. He picked her up and took her to West High Street, where they saw the Silverado driving north.

The man and Parsons followed the truck into a car dealership. They parked and Parsons got out of the man’s vehicle, yelling the man’s name while the truck they were following continued to drive. Parsons allegedly fired multiple shots with a semi-automatic handgun. The man drove away and was shortly stopped by the police.

The SPD acquired a search warrant for Parsons’ home that she shared with the ex-boyfriend. Police found Parsons and her ex-boyfriend and a 9mm handgun.

Parsons told police that she was trying to get her truck back from her ex-boyfriend by shooting at the tires while he was trying to get away. She said she wasn’t trying to hit anyone — just her truck.