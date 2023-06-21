SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man arrested and charged in a June 15 shooting death on South Virginia Avenue may have drawn police scrutiny through his own curiosity.

Court documents obtained by OzarksFirst indicated police officers had stopped Peyton Lafferty, 18, to ask questions about the death of Jason Walker but had decided they were “no longer suspicious of him and thanked him for his time and cooperation.”

As officers were about to leave, Lafferty asked Officer Nathan Davis if he’d been stopped because of the shooting and revealed information in his comments that was only known by law enforcement and the victim’s family at that time.

Davis wrote in his probable cause statement that Lafferty was questioned further but released for lack of “enough facts or evidence” to implicate him in a crime.

When other evidence arose later, including Lafferty’s name on a pill bottle found at the scene of the shooting, officers took a second look at him and brought him to police headquarters for questioning.

He admitted to being at Walker’s home on the day of his death and told officers he was there to buy shoes from Walker. He also said he had agreed to provide $200 worth of cocaine in exchange for clothing items.

Lafferty told investigators Walker had pulled a gun on him and the two had struggled for the gun before the shooting, according to the probable cause statement. He said he then left the house. He was later stopped by police at a convenience store based on information from another resident of the home.

Lafferty is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond in the Greene County Jail.