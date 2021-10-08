Springfield shooting on Norton Road: teen killed, one man, one teen charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged Antonio Meanus with shooting and killing a teenager in Springfield on Thursday, October 7.

Antonio Meanus is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. The other suspect, besides Meanus, is a 16-year-old who is from Kansas City, Missouri.

The teenager was arrested for second-degree murder and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center. Officers say 17- year-old I’Shon Dunham was shot and killed. Another man was hurt, but was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Court documents indicate the shooting stemmed from a planned sale of a cell phone by a man who accompanied Meanus to the location. That man, who is not charged, was driving the Equinox and had asked Meanus to join him for the transaction because he feared the buyer might try to rob him.

Surveillance video shows two people from the apartments at 422 E. Norton come from the building to meet Meanus. One of those entered the vehicle. The driver told investigators there was a struggle for the phone and Meanus shot that man.

The probable cause statement says surveillance video also shows the teen who was charged along with Meanus firing a weapon toward the Equinox as it fled the scene before striking a fire hydrant and became disabled.

Officers found the Dunham at 422 East Norton Road, in front of the Good Samaritan Foundation. Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Springfield Police say this is the department’s 18th homicide in 2021.