Springfield police say officer-involved shooting suspect has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says the suspect in an officer-involved shooting has died from his injuries.

Williams identified the suspect as 40-year-old Douglas J. Knakmuhs. An officer who was on routine patrol noticed Knakmuhs at the Kum & Go around 2 p.m. Sunday. Williams said Knakmuhs is a suspect in a recent shooting investigation and had outstanding warrants for drugs.

The officer and Knakmuhs exchanged shots but neither were injured from the incident. Chief Williams says the officer had a bullet pass through his pant leg but was not struck.

After shooting towards the officer, Knackmus ran in the direction of Lexington Avenue and Walnut Street.

Moments later, a call came in from a home in the 1800 block of West Elm, and the person stated the suspect had broken into her home and was holding her husband at gunpoint.

An SPD officer went into the home and shot at Knakmuhs, who then fell and dropped the gun, the husband was able to escape.

Knakmuhs was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chief Williams said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. He also added the whole situation lasted 35 minutes.