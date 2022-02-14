SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police were called to a domestic disturbance at 1004 East McDaniel for a domestic disturbance on January 28, 2022.

When officers arrived, they confirmed a woman and her children were inside the apartment, along with a man who was armed with a gun. The woman was not able to speak freely to officers, and it appeared she and her children were in immediate danger.

The officers forced themselves into the apartment and engaged the man which resulted in an officer shooting the suspect. Officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect but he later died of his injuries. The woman and her children were not injured, nor were any officers injured during this incident.

The deceased male was identified as Mitchell R. Hooe, 28, of Arkansas.

The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this incident and the case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.