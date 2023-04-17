SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police officers set up a perimeter around an area near Grant Avenue and Mt. Vernon Street after a man said he was shot in a nearby alley.

Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Nelson Kibby said that the gunshot victim showed up at a woman’s house shortly after noon today, April 17, and said he had been shot in the alley. Someone then called the police to the area.

However, the gunshot victim did not cooperate with investigators. The perimeter has been closed.

