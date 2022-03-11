SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department is warning residents to watch out for phone scammers.

According to the department, there have been several calls about phone scammers posing as Geek Squad employees and asking for residents’ retirement account info. The scammers seem to be targeting the older demographic, but police say this crime could happen to anyone.

Tips to protect yourself from becoming a scam victim:

Never give any personal information to an unknown caller

Always question the source of a call

If you are unsure, hjang up and directly call the business

If you have been a victim of a scam call your local law enforcement department or click here to file a report.