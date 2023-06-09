SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man.

According to a press release from the SPD, officers responded to a call about a man being shot in a strip mall parking lot on the 1300 block of West Sunshine Street at 3:47 a.m. on June 4.

The man shot was Adrian Gutierrez, 24, of Sun Valley, California. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries but died on June 8.

Two juveniles were identified and arrested on June 8. Second-degree murder charges were sent to the Greene County Juvenile Office for each suspect.

The SPD is looking for other people who were present during the incident. They ask that anyone with information call them at 417-864-1810 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.