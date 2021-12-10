Springfield man who led police on a chase is convicted of 27 counts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A jury in Greene County deliberated for just more than two hours before convicting Bryan Scott Jones of more than two dozen counts linked to what prosecutors are calling a “three-month crime spree.”

Bryan Scott Jones was found guilty of:

3 counts of forgery

4 counts of tampering in the first degree

15 counts of stealing

2 counts of fraudulent use of a credit device

1 count of leaving the scene of accident

1 count of resisting a lawful stop

1 count of driving while intoxicated

According to a news release from the Greene County Prosecutor, these crimes all happened between February 24, 2020, and ended May 13, 2020. The defendant led officers on a 20-minute chase before officers arrested him on May 13, 2020.

Judge Becky Borthwick presided over Jones’ trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2022, after the Department of Probation and Parole gives a sentencing assessment report.