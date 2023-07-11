SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 26-year-old Springfield man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of using a minor to produce child pornography.

Jared Neal Gonzales admitted to recording himself having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl using a cell phone.

Gonzales is also charged with sexual misconduct involving a child and attempted statutory sodomy in the second degree in relation to this case in the Greene County Circuit Court.

Gonzales is also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his time in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.