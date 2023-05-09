SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man accused in a 2021 stabbing that developed out of a conflict over a debt will serve 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven of the 11 charges originally filed against him.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Randall Smith, 45, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the following:

Attempted robbery – 11 years in prison

Three counts of armed criminal action – 3 years for each count

First-degree assault – 11 years

Kidnapping – 11 years

Victim tampering – 3 years

Probation was denied for each of those counts. Some, but not all, of those sentences are concurrent to others, effectively resulting in a total of 14 years in prison.

Smith was accused of stabbing Nicholas Golinski and forcing him into a vehicle from which Golinski was able to escape at a convenience store on North Glenstone, according to a probable cause statement.

Store employees called police and Smith was arrested at a home on East Nora where evidence of an assault was found, the document states.