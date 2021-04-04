Springfield man sentenced for sex crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man was sentenced on Friday, April 2, for sex crimes dating back to 2017.

Jose Rivera, 32, was sentenced to 18 years in the Missouri Department Corrections after being convicted of first-degree rape.

According to a press release, Rivera raped an intellectually disabled woman who had disappeared from her home back in 2017.

The victim was a 20-year-old woman but was considered a critical missing person because of her disability and developmental disorder. She was later found in a trailer where she stated she was assaulted by three men. Investigators used DNA analysis for evidence in the trial.

Two other men were accused in the investigation but were found not guilty by a different Greene County judge.