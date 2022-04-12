SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday (4/12/22) for being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Darrell Lynn Ferguson, 57, pleaded guilty back in October 2021 to taking part in distributing at least 32 pounds of meth between March 12, 2018, and June 6, 2018. He was arrested in Apache County, Arizona back in 2018 while transporting approximately three pounds of meth and one pound of marijuana from California to Missouri.

On April 12, 2018, law enforcement went to search a home after getting a warrant. The home belonged to co-defendant Donnie Ray Overton, 60, of Springfield. Officers found around 646 grams of pure meth. Overton admitted he originally bought two pounds of meth from Ferguson and had sold half a pound. The meth was delivered to Overton by Laurita Jane Simmons, 37, of Springfield.

Overton and Simmons have pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug trafficking conspiracy and are waiting to be sentenced. Ferguson was sentenced to 13 years and one month in federal prison without parole.