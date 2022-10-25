SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man was sentenced to five years and 11 months in federal prison without parole on Tuesday for robbing a bank within a month of being released from federal prison for another bank robbery.

Charles Edgar King Jr., 58, admitted that he used a note to steal $8,815 from a bank in Springfield, on July 10, 2021. King entered the bank and went straight to a teller counter, where he handed the teller a handwritten note that read, “I have a gun this is a robbery.” The teller handed over cash and King left the bank and walked away through a parking lot.

The bank captured good-quality video through surveillance cameras. King’s former probation officer saw the media coverage and contacted the FBI the same day and identified King.

On July 19, 2021, an anonymous source contacted law enforcement with a tip that King was staying at a hotel in Springfield. SPD detectives and FBI agents surveillance the hotel and saw King leave the hotel driving a car with no license plate. SPD officers conducted a car stop and detained King on an investigative arrest for robbery. On May 31, 2022, King pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

King had been released from federal prison 30 days prior to robbing the Springfield bank. King was convicted of robbing a bank in Rogersville in 2012 and sentenced to seven years in prison. He served an extra 14 months for violating the terms of his incarceration. According to court documents, for a total prison term of nine years and two months.

King, who was released with no further supervision, had been out of custody for 30 days when he committed the Springfield bank robbery.

