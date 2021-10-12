Springfield man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 31-year-old Springfield man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

Chandler Durham pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography on October 12th.

A detective with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force reviewed several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on February 5th, 2020, and discovered approximately 1,500 images and 233 videos of child pornography uploaded to Durham’s google account.

Law enforcement officers obtained a warrant and searched Durham’s residence on July 6th, 2020, seizing seven electronic devices.

The devices and Durham’s online accounts contained multiple images and videos of child pornography.

Durham is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole and could receive up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.