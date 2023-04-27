SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been charged with nearly a dozen felonies in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

Najee Boston, 42, of Springfield, faces 11 felony charges in the case:

Five counts of statutory sodomy of a person 14 or younger.

Three counts of fourth-degree child molestation of a person 17 or younger.

Two counts of fourth-degree child molestation of a person 17 or younger.

Enticement of a child 15 or younger.

Najee Boston mugshot

According to court documents, Boston committed the crimes between September 2022 and February 2023.

On April 11, a victim told law enforcement that Boston had sexually assaulted them when they were 13 and 14. The victim said that they believed the sexual acts occurred more than 10 times. Boston allegedly would purchase them alcohol and tell them that they could not get things for free.

His sexual assaults included forcing them to use a sex toy. During the police investigation, evidence was found that Boston admitted to playing with a vibrating sex toy around children and “buzzed” them in a joking manner.

During an interview with police, Boston said he was not going to call the victim a liar, but he was not going to admit that he engaged in sexual acts with them.

Boston has not yet been scheduled for a court appearance. He was in the Greene County Jail at the time of this writing.