Springfield man found guilty for statutory sodomy of a 5-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was found guilty on Thursday, May 13, for molesting a 5-year-old girl who lived next door to him.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said a Greene County jury said Stephen Perry, 61, is guilty of one count of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Patterson said the jury deliberated for 45 minutes before reaching a verdict.

Perry was accused of a similar conduct in 2008 for a different neighbor. The state alleged and proved the prior conduct to enhance the defendant’s sentence.

Patterson reminds the community that child sexual abuse rarely involves strangers. If you believe a child is being sexually abused, call local law enforcement or the child abuse hotline at 1-800-392-3738.