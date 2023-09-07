SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was arrested for possession with intent to distribute after police say he was stopped with 38 pounds of meth in his vehicle.

Corey Williams, 46, is being held at the Greene County Jail after being arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the Springfield Police Department began looking into Williams on Sept. 1 after they found a woman dead in a home on South Estate Avenue where they believe Williams had been living.

Based on what they found at the scene, officers got a search warrant for the home. Court documents say they seized over 400 grams of fentanyl, three firearms and approximately $69,000 cash.

On Tuesday, Williams contacted a Springfield Police Department homicide detective and told him that he had been staying at the home and needed to get some personal items from there. Williams told the sergeant that he was out of town at the time of the death, according to court documents.

The following day, investigators tailed Williams’ vehicle and had him pulled over for driving with a revoked license as he was headed eastbound on Interstate 44 in Greene County.

When they searched the car, police say they found nearly 38 pounds of meth and two pounds of cocaine.

The 38-pound meth seizure is comparable to the total amount of meth the Springfield Police Department seized in 2022 — which was 46 pounds.