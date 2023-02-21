SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested on Tuesday, February 14, and is facing charges of stealing a motor vehicle, assault, resisting arrest, and attempted disarming of a correctional officer while performing official duty.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department arrived at the scene of the vehicle theft and attempted to arrest the suspect.

The suspect tried to walk away from the officers and resisted arrest. When officers were arresting him, he took items from an officer’s duty belt and assaulted the officer.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Deva’nte Robinson.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is set to appear in court on March 1 for a criminal setting.