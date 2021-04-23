Springfield man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man charged with two counts of possession of child pornography according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The home of Steven Michael Williams, 27, was searched by investigators with a search warrant on April 22, 2021.

When child pornography was found on a cell phone inside the home, Williams was arrested and taken to the Greene County Jail.

On Friday, April 23, Williams was formally charged and currently is in jail with no bond authorized.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages anyone to report “unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children” to local law enforcement.