SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after a child told police that he had requested nude photos of her in exchange for a vape pen.

Ethan Shane Hill, 25, of Springfield, is charged with four felonies:

Two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

Sexual exploitation of a minor child.

Sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

According to a probable cause written by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made contact with a 13-year-old on April 7 after receiving a report of child abuse.

The 13-year-old got into trouble at school for having a vape pen. When questioned, she said she got the vape pen from Hill, who requested nude photographs in exchange. She knew Hill through her brother and asked Hill through Snapchat to purchase a vape pen. Hill allegedly requested nude photos, which she sent.

When he arrived at the child’s home, she went to his vehicle to retrieve the vape pen. When she got to the vehicle, she found that Hill had exposed himself. She said he offered her $100 to touch him and she declined. Hill allegedly then began sending her photos of himself.

The 13-year-old and Hill had multiple text and video call exchanges in a roughly six-month period that ended in which Hill offered her money for sexual acts and asked for photos and videos of herself, according to court documents.

The 13-year-old’s brother told deputies that Hill was previously engaged to another woman who had a 17-year-old sister. Deputies went to speak with the ex-fiance and she said that her little sister said on multiple occasions, while she and Hill were the only ones in a house together, she found him exposed and masturbating in a garage and a doorless bathroom going through a remodel.

Eventually, the ex-fiance broke up with Hill after allegations that he was masturbating outside of a home when the 17-year-old was alone inside.

Hill has a counsel status hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 12 at the Greene County courthouse.