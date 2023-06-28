SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to shoot someone with an antique-style pistol.

Edgar Eugene Woodruff, 51, of Springfield, is charged with three felonies: first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Edgar Woodruff mugshot, courtesy of the Greene County Jail

Court documents acquired by OzarksFirst detail a 911 call at 4:20 p.m. on June 26 from the 1400 block of East Commercial Street about an ongoing disturbance.

When police arrived, they interviewed a witness and the victim, who told them that Woodruff pointed a black powder pistol at the victim and pulled the trigger twice. Both times, the pistol failed to fire.

The victim said they wrestled the pistol away from Woodruff, who then retrieved a black power rifle. The probable cause statement does not mention what happened after that.

The pistol and rifle were both located at the scene with projectiles and percussion caps, which showed they were readied for lethal use.

Woodruff was being held at the Greene County Jail on a $15,000 bond at the time of this writing, June 28. He is not yet scheduled for a court appearance.