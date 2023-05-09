SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Butler County prosecutors have dismissed the criminal charges against Springfield defense attorney Adam Woody, his lawyer confirmed on Tuesday.

Woody was charged in 2019 with tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution and perjury in a procedure involving a felony charge. He picked up the charges after prosecutors accused him of paying a witness to lie in a 2008 murder case.

Woody maintained his innocence from the beginning and the case had been stagnant for the last several years. When the charges were filed in 2019, Woody’s attorney released a statement that said: