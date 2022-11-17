SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who robbed a Springfield bank in July pleaded guilty to his charge today in federal court.

Michael C. Loyd, 30, of Springfield pleaded guilty to a felony count of bank robbery today, Nov. 17. By doing so, he admitted that on July 20, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., he went into a Bank of America on West Kearney Street with one orange shoe and handed a teller a paper that read:

“Give Your Money Now. Don’t Say Anything. I Have a Partner Outside.”

The teller took the paper and handed Loyd some money from her drawer. Loyd took the money and left. Ten minutes later, someone who knew Loyd called the police and told them who had committed the crime and where he lived. Twelve minutes later — 22 minutes after the bank robbery — police surrounded Loyd’s home and arrested him.

They identified Loyd through previous mugshots and still shots from the bank’s security footage. They also used Loyd’s ankle monitoring device to pin his location at the bank at the time of the robbery.

Later, during an interview, Loyd said he robbed the bank because he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and he wanted to “prove a point.” He pulled up to the bank and used a highlighter to write the note he would hand to the teller. There was no partner.

As he was driving away with the money, he threw his ID and birth certificate out of his moving car. When he saw law enforcement driving toward the bank, he also started throwing the money he stole out of the window because he had become frightened.

In the interview, he said he expected to get prison time and that we would take full responsibility for the crime.

The bank lost $754 due to the robbery. Loyd faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine