Six arrested in Branson during execution of search warrant

Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
Branson Police car_1472579215469.jpg

BRANSON, Mo.– Six people were arrested in Branson Sunday morning during the execution of a search warrant.

Branson Police Department discovered drugs and money counterfeiting operations during the search at Metropolitan Motel at about 5:30 a.m. The search was conducted with Branson PD along with Tany County Sheriff’s Department Special Operations Team.

In a release, the Branson Police Department said a wide assortment of drugs and firearms were seized along with evidence of the counterfeiting operations.

One of the six arrested was a member of the motel’s management. The six were arrested on a variety of charges and transported to Taney County Jail. Probation and parole charges are currently being decided.

As a result of this search warrant, the Branson PD said a comprehensive review of the motel’s business license and inspection records is being conducted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

