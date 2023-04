SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two northwest Springfield homes were hit with bullets early this morning, April 18.

According to a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, officers received a “shots fired” call from West Brower Street at 2:53 a.m. this morning.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the street and bullet holes in two houses. No one was found injured and no suspect is in custody.

OzarksFirst will update this article as more information becomes available.