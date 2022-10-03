SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person has been taken to a Springfield hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a business parking lot near Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road today, Oct. 3.

Springfield police are closing westbound traffic on Battlefield Road between Kansas Expressway and Kansas Avenue to investigate the scene, according to police spokeswoman Cris Swaters.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. today in the parking lot just east of Kansas Expressway on Battlefield Road.

A suspect vehicle has been identified and was seen headed north on the expressway, but has not yet been found.

This is a developing story.