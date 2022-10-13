SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was sentenced to five years and a day in prison without parole in federal court for fraudulently collecting COVID relief funds.

Lisa Beatrice Gee, 34, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud in November of 2021, according to a United States Department of Justice press release.

Gee has been ordered to give back $58,666 of Paycheck Protection Program funds to the government. These funds were designed to be given out to small businesses to help pay for workers’ paychecks and for business bills. Gee had two small cleaning businesses in the Springfield area.

According to the press release, part of applying for the funds requires the applicant to state whether or not they had been convicted of a felony in the past year or any felony in the past five years “that involved fraud, bribery, embezzlement, or a false statement on a loan application.” Gee stated these did not apply to her.

In 2017, Gee was sentenced to prison for a mail and credit card fraud scheme in which she stole checks, credit cards, Social Security cards, and identification cards. She operated this scheme in Greene, Christian, and Polk counties.