SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman escaped her kidnapper by rolling out of his moving vehicle before he was arrested for kidnapping and meth possession.

Raymond Hugh Olivio, 39, of Springfield, was arrested on a charge of first-degree kidnapping on Oct. 1 and charged with several felonies.

According to police reports, a Springfield Police Department officer responded to a domestic assault call around midnight the morning of Oct. 1. The victim told police that Olivio said he was going to kill her and grabbed her by her hair. She said he drug her to his vehicle and put her in the back seat and then drove away, still holding her by her hair and threatening to kill her.

The victim found a wrench in the back seat. She said she hit Olivio with it and rolled out of the vehicle’s back door while it was still moving. She ran home and got her children, then hid in a bush until a family member could get there. Then she called the police.

While the police were talking to her, she got a call from Olivio. According to the report, she answered the call and put her phone on speaker so that the officer could hear Olivio say he was going to find her and murder her.

Later that day in the early morning hours, another officer found Olivio and put him in his patrol vehicle while the investigation went on. Olivio got sick in the patrol vehicle and was put into an ambulance instead. After the officer searched Olivio’s truck, they found what appeared to be a plastic bag commonly used to carry methamphetamine. The bottom appeared to have been bitten off.

When the officer cleaned out his patrol vehicle, he found the rest of the bag. The bag portion was tied in a knot and contained what appeared to be meth. Olivio was treated at a hospital for a possible drug overdose.

Olivio is formally charged with four felonies: first-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree harassment, and possession of a controlled substance that wasn’t marijuana. He also has a misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance. His first appearance in court has not yet been scheduled.

