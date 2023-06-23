SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield teenager has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a business on May 18.

Quinton Tyrone Jones, 18, of Springfield, is charged with four felonies:

First-degree robbery.

Unlawful use of a weapon.

Two counts of armed criminal action.

Quinton Jones mugshot

According to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst, Jones has been connected to a robbery at Kum & Go.

At 2:10 a.m., the Kum & Go on the 2900 block of East Division Street was robbed by a shotgun-wielding man wearing a white mask. The man demanded money and left in the Honda Pilot he arrived in.

The Pilot turned out to be stolen from the 2700 block of East Cherry Street on May 13. On May 18, it was recovered from the 1100 block of South Elmwood Avenue, wrecked and abandoned.

Later on May 18, an officer was called to work a domestic assault report at a South Cedarbrook Avenue home where Jones lived. It was found that Jones was bragging about committing a robbery.

Police found Instagram photos of Jones with a white mask that matched the one from the Kum & Go robbery. Another photo showed Jones with a modified shotgun that matched the one from the robbery.

Jones was arrested on June 21 in connection to an incident in which he allegedly shot the walls of a car wash at 6:26 a.m. A man who appeared to be Jones was shown on security footage shooting the car wash. Jones later told police that he was testing a firearm he had acquired and that he had hidden it after shooting the car wash.

Police found what appeared to be the same handgun between mattresses in the garage of Jones’ home. Police also found a shotgun that appeared to be the one from the Instagram photos and the robbery surveillance footage from Kum & Go.