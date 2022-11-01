SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after officers responded to a call about a woman being beaten for hours and held at gunpoint with her children.

Jaime Omar Vasquez Sr., 48, of Springfield was arrested on Oct. 30 and formally charged with three felonies: first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Oct. 30 arrest

According to a Springfield Police Department probable cause report, officers were called to a home to respond to a domestic violence report. When police arrived, they found the caller and victim with purple and yellow discoloration on her face and possibly a dislocated jaw. She told police what happened and they set up a perimeter around the home, contacting Vasquez by phone and ordering him to come out.

After refusing to step off his porch, Vasquez was detained by police who approached him from behind. The officer who transported him to the Greene County Jail said he did not question him and Vasquez did not talk about what happened. The only thing Vasquez said was that he wanted to stay in jail for a while so that he could get free dental work done.

Oct. 26-30: “All hell broke loose”

Vasquez left the victim’s residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The victim locked the door behind him, thinking he wouldn’t be back. Around 10 p.m., he returned. The victim told one of her children to open the door for Vasquez, but before they could make it, Vasquez broke through the window and unlocked the front door himself, according to the probable cause statement.

That’s when “all hell broke loose,” the victim told police.

For house after reentering the home, Vasquez allegedly beat the victim with his fists and a flashlight in a lower bunk bed with the 8- and 3-year-olds on the top bunk. She lost consciousness at some point. The victim said that eventually, Vasquez — a felon — retrieved a .357 handgun and held it to her and the children’s heads, as well as his own, threatening to kill them. This lasted until about 2 or 3 a.m.

The victim said she did not call the police or leave the residence because of fear and because Vasquez was following and monitoring her movements as she performed her delivery job. Days after the assault, she saw a neighbor outside through a surveillance camera and left to talk to them. Vasquez told the victim and kids to leave and she called the police at the neighbor’s home.

After arresting Vasquez, police were unable to find the gun, but did find matching bullets and casings where the victim told them he kept the weapon, according to the police report. During an interview, Vasquez denied everything, including seeing the bruises on the victim’s face.

Vasquez has a criminal setting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the Greene County courthouse.