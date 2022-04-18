SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18.

Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, of Saint James, was found dead in the parking lot of an Economy Inn.

Court documents say Riston’s boyfriend, Jose, Martinez, was seen on surveillance getting a knife from Riston and then stabbing Wethy to death.

Martinez’s case has not gone to trial.