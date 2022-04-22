SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The sentencing of a Springfield man who pleaded guilty in an April 2020 shooting has been delayed to May 2022.

Erick Garcia was arrested following a police investigation into what authorities said was a marijuana sale that turned violent.

In a probable cause statement, officers found a victim with a gun wound in the upper back. A witness told police they and the victim had been communicating with Garcia to sell him two ounces of marijuana. When Garcia met them, he approached the victim’s car with a gun and told Garcia to hand him everything they had.

When the victim attempted to drive away, Garcia fired one shot, striking the victim.

Garcia was also a suspect in another robbery from March 2020, in which a witness described Garcia and several others surrounding the witness’s car, opening all the doors and demanding all of their belongings.

Garcia was charged with first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree attempted robbery.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2022. Garcia is now scheduled for sentencing on May 20, 2022.