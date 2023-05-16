BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The second suspect of a manhunt last week has been found and has been charged with multiple crimes.

Charles Richard Cox, 56, of Clarkridge, Arkansas, has been arrested and incarcerated, according to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Cox mugshot

Cox faces the following charges:

Residential Burglary – Felony

Aggravated Assault – Felony

Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons – Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Criminal Trespass – Misdemeanor

Theft of Property – Misdemeanor

Violating a No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

Probation Violation – Misdemeanor

Habitual Offender – Penalty Enhancement

Cox will appear before the Circuit Court on June 12.

On May 10, a manhunt took place involving Terry Lee Shumate and Cox. The two were caught stealing on the property of a homeowner on Baxter CR99. The homeowner chased Shumate and Cox until the pair began shooting at him.

Shumate was later arrested by police after a standoff. Cox managed to evade police until this morning.