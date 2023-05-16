BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The second suspect of a manhunt last week has been found and has been charged with multiple crimes.
Charles Richard Cox, 56, of Clarkridge, Arkansas, has been arrested and incarcerated, according to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.
Cox faces the following charges:
- Residential Burglary – Felony
- Aggravated Assault – Felony
- Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons – Felony
- Possession of Controlled Substance – Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony
- Criminal Trespass – Misdemeanor
- Theft of Property – Misdemeanor
- Violating a No Contact Order – Misdemeanor
- Probation Violation – Misdemeanor
- Habitual Offender – Penalty Enhancement
Cox will appear before the Circuit Court on June 12.
On May 10, a manhunt took place involving Terry Lee Shumate and Cox. The two were caught stealing on the property of a homeowner on Baxter CR99. The homeowner chased Shumate and Cox until the pair began shooting at him.
Shumate was later arrested by police after a standoff. Cox managed to evade police until this morning.