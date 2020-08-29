Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2-year-old

by: AP

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A second man has been arrested for allegedly shooting into a car and killing a toddler in a St. Joseph neighborhood.

Buchanan County Jail records show 21-year-old Caimon Ramone Stillman, of St. Joseph, was booked early Saturday. He is being held without bond on a charge of second-degree murder in the Aug. 9 shooting that left 2-year-old Raelynn Craig dead and two others wounded.

Prosecutors allege Stillman and another man, 20-year-old Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard, fired from a Hyundai Elantra into the Dodge Caliber in which the victims were riding. Kimbrough-Ballard also is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

No attorney is listed for either suspect in online court records. 

