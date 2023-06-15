BRANSON, Mo. — The second person involved in a case involving a GMC Terrain being set on fire in Branson was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cordilia P. Niederhelman, born in 2002, pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree property damage on June 14. She was given 222 days credit for time served and will serve the rest of her sentence with the Department of Corrections.

Niederhelman was one of two people charged in this case. The other person, Christian Sneath, was sentenced to four years in prison for two felony counts of first-degree property damage.

According to court documents, Niederhelman and Sneath were trying to siphon fuel from Cox Branson’s parking garage in November of 2021. Sneath attempted to use a drill to get gas out of a GMC Terrain, but the drill caused a spark that ignited a fire.