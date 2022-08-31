SALEM, Mo.– A Salem couple that was charged with the death of a 10-year-old in December 2020 has now been found guilty on varying charges.

Their child, 10-year-old Josie Abney, weighed less than 35 pounds at the time of their death according to the probable cause statement.

Randall Abney on August 31, 2022 plead guilty to second-degree murder and to abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

His wife, Susan Abney, plead guilty only to abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Randall Abney is to be sentenced on November 18. Susan Abney will be sentenced on October 11.