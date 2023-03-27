[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Top Headlines]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Rolla man has been charged following accusations that he traveled to several states to engage in sexual acts with minors.

Scott Michael Micke Arnold was indicted in federal court on March 22 for one count of transportation of minors to engage in any criminal sex act.

Arnold was arrested on March 24 after law enforcement searched his home in Rolla. A gun was found. Arnold is a convicted felon who can not legally own a gun.

The search warrant was issued after law enforcement received reports and statements from victims and witnesses accusing Arnold of sexually assaulting at least six minors. According to the reports, Arnold traveled to Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada and Texas with children as young as 11 to engage in sexual intercourse.

One report tells the story of how a child had to get medical attention in Hawaii after Arnold allegedly “knocked teeth out of the minor victim’s mouth for refusing to engage in sexual intercourse,” according to court documents.

Arnold pleaded not guilty to his charge on March 24. He has a detention hearing scheduled for March 29 in St. Louis.