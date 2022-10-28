REPUBLIC, Mo. — A man was arrested in connection to a kidnapping and assault after a woman reported him carving his name into her thigh.

Trent Damien Crim, 21, of Republic was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, and has been formally charged with four felonies: first-degree kidnapping and first-, second-, and third-degree assault.

According to a Republic Police Department probable cause statement, Crim contacted the 20-year-old victim around 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 and threatened to hurt himself. The victim went to his home on East Hines Street in Republic. They got into a physical fight when she blocked him after he threatened to leave so he could start a fight and get himself killed.

The victim told police that Crim punched her several times and put her in a chokehold. When she was unable to defend herself, he forced her onto a futon and used cable ties to secure her to it.

She said she was tied down for around an hour when Crim took a short knife and began carving his name into her upper thigh. He then took photos and left to get groceries for half an hour.

While he was gone, she managed to get out of two of the cable ties. When Crim returned, he cut the last one off. They talked for a while and she left Crim’s apartment around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The victim contacted police, who took photos of the cuts that spelled out “TRENT,” with a stylized first “T.” Police found broken cable ties that corroborated the victim’s story, but were unable to verify if one of the knives in Crim’s apartment was the one the victim described. However, the orientation of the name pointed suggested that it was carved by someone else.

Crim is not yet scheduled for a court appearance. He is being held at the Greene County Jail.