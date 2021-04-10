Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Authorities say they have discovered human remains that they believe are the body of Elledge’s wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing since October 2019. The remains were found Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County in mid Missouri. Joseph Elledge was charged in February with first-degree murder in connection with his wife’s disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty and is jailed without bond. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri authorities say remains found at a park are those of a Chinese woman who had been missing since October 2019.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and police officials announced Tuesday that forensic experts determined the decomposed remains found on March 25 were those of Mengqi Ji. Authorities used dental records to make the identification.

Experts are still working to determine how Ji died, or how long her body had been at the park.

Her husband, Joseph Elledge, is charged with first-degree murder in her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty and is jailed without bond.